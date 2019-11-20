Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Posts another strong performance
Jackson registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block across 30 minutes during Monday's 137-120 win over South Bay.
Jackson has strung together a number of solid performances in the G League this season, as he's been one of the Hustle's most-consistent contributors. He led the team with a plus-29 net rating and will look to keep rolling Friday against the Blue.
