Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Productive in return to G League lineup
Jackson (suspension) rejoined the lineup Saturday for the G League's Memphis Hustle, finishing with 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes in a 132-120 victory over the Texas Legends.
Jackson had missed the Hustle's previous two games while serving a team-imposed suspension for an unspecified rules violation. With the 2017 lottery pick apparently having made amends with the G League club, he looks slated to play big minutes for the Hustle for the duration of the 2019-20 season. Jackson is averaging 22.4 points (on 48.8 percent shooting from the field), 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.8 triples, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game this season, making him one of the G League's top performers.
