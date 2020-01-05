Jackson registered 26 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 130-127 G League win over the Wolves.

Though it wasn't his most efficient day from the field, Jackson managed to put up 26 points while adding 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He also produced one of his better games as a distributor, recording six assists as the Hustle dropped 130 points in a narrow victory over the Wolves.