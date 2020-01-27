Jackson was recalled by the Grizzlies on Monday.

Jackson could see NBA action for the first time this season as he'll presumably be with the Grizzlies for Tuesday's tilt with Denver. He's played well in the G League and is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals in 31.3 minutes across 26 minor league games this season.