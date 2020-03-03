Jackson finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three boards, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 24 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.

Jackson put up a solid effort across the board in his team's win, but the winger likely benefited from the extended playing time that came with his team's sizable lead. He'll face the Nets on Wednesday.