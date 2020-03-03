Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 16 against Atlanta
Jackson finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three boards, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 24 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.
Jackson put up a solid effort across the board in his team's win, but the winger likely benefited from the extended playing time that came with his team's sizable lead. He'll face the Nets on Wednesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: No minutes spike sans JJ, Clarke•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Returns to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 35 points in 33 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...