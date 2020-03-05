Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 19 against Brooklyn
Jackson registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-79 win at Brooklyn.
Jackson has topped the 10-point plateau in five of his last eight games, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. That said, most of his value should be tied to his scoring figures and considering he only posts value in that aspect, he needs to keep making buckets off the bench to have any sort of value moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 16 against Atlanta•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: No minutes spike sans JJ, Clarke•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Returns to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...