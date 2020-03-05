Jackson registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-79 win at Brooklyn.

Jackson has topped the 10-point plateau in five of his last eight games, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. That said, most of his value should be tied to his scoring figures and considering he only posts value in that aspect, he needs to keep making buckets off the bench to have any sort of value moving forward.