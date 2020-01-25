Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 23 points in loss
Jackson tallied 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-118 G League loss to Raptors 905.
Jackson stuffed the stat sheet during his 23-point performance while putting in work on the defensive end, picking up four blocks and two steals on the night. Jackson has registered double-digit scoring nights in every game this season, averaging 20.7 points per game along with 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
