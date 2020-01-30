Jackson made his NBA season debut Wednesday night against the Knicks, playing five minutes and finishing with three points and one rebound.

Jackson's first action in a Grizzlies uniform was overshadowed by the late-game melee between Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton, but it was Jackson who stepped to the line and hit three free throws after Crowder was ejected. For now, Jackson will likely remain in a deep bench role, but it's possible he could eventually work his way into the rotation after spending the first half of the season rehabbing his image with the Memphis Hustle of the G League. In 26 G League appearances, Jackson averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.