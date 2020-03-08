Jackson went for 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-101 win over the Hawks.

Jackson has enjoyed a great run off the bench for the Grizzlies and he's now scored at least 16 points in four straight contests. He's not expected to crack the starting lineup any time soon, but he should remain a decent fantasy contributor if he keeps scoring like this moving forward.