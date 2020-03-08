Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Solid off bench once again
Jackson went for 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-101 win over the Hawks.
Jackson has enjoyed a great run off the bench for the Grizzlies and he's now scored at least 16 points in four straight contests. He's not expected to crack the starting lineup any time soon, but he should remain a decent fantasy contributor if he keeps scoring like this moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Delivers 16 points off the bench•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 19 against Brooklyn•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 16 against Atlanta•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: No minutes spike sans JJ, Clarke•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.