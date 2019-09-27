Jackson will not join the Grizzlies for training camp, and he'll instead begin the season in the G League with the Memphis Hustle, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is an interesting development, as the Grizzlies are an actively rebuilding franchise, and it seemed like Jackson would be a rotation piece. It's possible the organization wants him to get as much run and take on as much responsibility as possible in the G League, but it's still odd that he won't be joining the team for training camp. Jackson has no G League experience, and has actually played 30-plus minutes in 45 NBA games. All things considered, this is a significant hit to his early-season fantasy value.