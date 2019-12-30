Jackson posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes of G League action during Friday's 91-80 victory over Sioux Falls.

It was not Jackson's best shooting night, as he went 4-for-13 from the field and came up empty on all five attempts from beyond the arc. Lately, Jackson has not been the same scorer he was earlier in the season. Ever since he was suspended two games for violating team rules, the 22-year-old has yet to post 20 points or more one time in his last five games, something he did routinely to begin the year. During the same span, he's shot 34.1 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from deep. Jackson is in a funk, and it remains to be seen when he'll break out of it. His next opportunity comes Monday against Agua Caliente.