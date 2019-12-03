Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Stuffs stat sheet
Jackson scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 133-113 G League win over the Blue.
Jackson notched a double-double by grabbing ten boards along with his 26 points. He had the freedom to shoot, as he put up 22 shots, hitting half of them and four of ten from beyond the arc. Jackson will look to continue an effective start to the season Tuesday against Northern Arizona.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 23 points•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Leads team in scoring•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Posts another strong performance•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Fourth-year option declined•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...