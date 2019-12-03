Jackson scored 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 133-113 G League win over the Blue.

Jackson notched a double-double by grabbing ten boards along with his 26 points. He had the freedom to shoot, as he put up 22 shots, hitting half of them and four of ten from beyond the arc. Jackson will look to continue an effective start to the season Tuesday against Northern Arizona.