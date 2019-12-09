Jackson won't play in Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente due to a violation of team rules.

It's unclear what exactly motivated the one-game suspension, but it doesn't seem like it'll affect Jackson's availability beyond Monday. The 22-year-old's impressed in his time with the Hustle, averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.4 minutes across 11 games. Despite his strong production, he's yet to see minutes at the NBA level this season.