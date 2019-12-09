Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Won't play Monday
Jackson won't play in Monday's G League game against Agua Caliente due to a violation of team rules.
It's unclear what exactly motivated the one-game suspension, but it doesn't seem like it'll affect Jackson's availability beyond Monday. The 22-year-old's impressed in his time with the Hustle, averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.4 minutes across 11 games. Despite his strong production, he's yet to see minutes at the NBA level this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...