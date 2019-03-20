Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Active Wednesday
Washburn will be active for Wednesday's tilt with the Rockets.
With a slew of injuries depleting the Grizzlies' depth, Washburn has a chance at seeing action for the first time since February 7th. In seven NBA games, the rookie forward's averaging 1.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.
