Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Moves back to G League
Washburn was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle and won't be available for the Grizzlies' game Wednesday in Chicago.
Washburn drew back-to-back starts last week when the Grizzlies were shorthanded shortly before and after the trade deadline but didn't do much to distinguish himself. While playing a combined 68 minutes between the two contests, Washburn produced just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting from the field to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists. He's since dropped out of the rotation for Memphis' past two games and will now head back to the G League in search of playing time.
