Washburn went for seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Washburn drew his first career start with Garrett Temple and Kyle Anderson both sidelined by shoulder injuries. The 27-year-old rookie finished with career highs in scoring, assists, and minutes, although this was just the fifth appearance of his career. Even if Washburn remains in the starting five for Thursday's tilt versus the stout Thunder defense, it's not a very appealing matchup.