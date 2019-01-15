Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Set to join Grizzlies
Washburn agreed to a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Washburn has spent the entire season with the Austin Spurs -- his third stint with the G League team -- posting averages of 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds through 23 games (32 minutes per contest). The 27-year-old figures to offer frontcourt depth for the Grizzlies.
