Washburn agreed to a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Washburn has spent the entire season with the Austin Spurs -- his third stint with the G League team -- posting averages of 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds through 23 games (32 minutes per contest). The 27-year-old figures to offer frontcourt depth for the Grizzlies.