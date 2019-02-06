Washbarn will draw his first career start at small forward in Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Washburn has seen his minutes increase in each of his first four games with the Grizzlies, and is now in line for his first start due to a plethora of injuries on the roster. Thus, he seems likely to see a relatively healthy workload, and could be worth a stream in daily contests.