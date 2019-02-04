Washburn played a season-high 20 minutes and finished with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.

Washburn, a two-way player for the Grizzlies, has been included in the Memphis rotation the past two games, playing double-digit minutes on both occasions. However, he has only one point to show for the elevated playing time, rendering him rather uninteresting for fantasy purposes for the time being even if he ends up sticking on the second unit.