Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Sticks in rotation for second game
Washburn played a season-high 20 minutes and finished with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
Washburn, a two-way player for the Grizzlies, has been included in the Memphis rotation the past two games, playing double-digit minutes on both occasions. However, he has only one point to show for the elevated playing time, rendering him rather uninteresting for fantasy purposes for the time being even if he ends up sticking on the second unit.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...