Grizzlies' Julian Washburn: Will play in summer league
Washburn is on the Grizzlies' summer league roster.
Washburn appeared 18 games for the Grizzlies last year, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes. He'll enter summer league in hopes of demonstrating tangible improvements that could lead to a boost in minutes in 2019-20.
