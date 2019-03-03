Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Available vs. Thunder
Holiday (knee) will play Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Holiday was initially listed as a game-time call, but the team has cleared him to play with about an hour to spare before tipoff. He's averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over his previous five contests, although he could be in for more playing time with Mike Conley (rest) on the shelf for the day.
