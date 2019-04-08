Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Career-high 30 points in loss
Holiday accumulated 30 points (9-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Holiday poured in a career high scoring total while matching his season high in made threes. He has also reached double figures in scoring in three straight games and continues to shoulder a sizable load of offensive responsibility as the campaign comes to a close. Having earned at least 30 minutes in each of the last 10 games, Holiday is likely to receive no shortage of playing time across the final two matchups of 2018-19.
