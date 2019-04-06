Holiday totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and a block across 32 minutes in the Grizzlies' win over the Mavericks on Friday.

Holiday poured in 20 points in Friday's win, nailing three triples in the process. Over his last eight games, Holiday averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 assists -- serviceable production overall with great steal totals.