Holiday is expected to make his Grizzlies debut Saturday against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Holiday, who was traded by the Bulls in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks on Thursday is expected to be available for Saturday's game. A final decision on whether he'll play or not will be made closer to game-time, but if he plays, it's likely he'll see a sizable minute load off the bench.