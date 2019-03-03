Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Heads to locker room
Holiday went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
It appears to be a leg injury for Holiday. He should be considered questionable to return.
