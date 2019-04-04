Holiday finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Since coming over from Chicago, Holiday has contributed solid numbers with an average of 29 minutes of action over 39 games. He possesses the ability to rack up numbers in multiple categories but it remains to be seen if he will fit into Memphis' plans next season.

