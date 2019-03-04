Holiday (knee) tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Even with Mike Conley (rest) sitting the contest out, Holiday wasn't able to get much going on the scoring front, finishing with his fourth single-digit total in his last six non-injury-shortened games. The six-year veteran has been up and down since arriving in Memphis in early January, with his abysmal 35.4 percent success rate from the floor, including 27.7 percent from three-point range, largely to blame for his sub-par production.