Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Minutes tail off in loss
Holiday played 22 minutes and supplied three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and two steals Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
After hitting double figures in scoring in five of the previous six games, Holiday took a big step back Wednesday while ceding some playing time to a trio of recent acquisitions in Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and Tyler Dorsey. None of the three look to be threats to Holiday's starting role at this point, though a bench move could be in the offing for the 29-year-old after the All-Star break in the event Kyle Anderson (shoulder) is able to return to action.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: One board shy of double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Shoots down Knicks from distance•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Solid showing in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Team-high 30 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...