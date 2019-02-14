Holiday played 22 minutes and supplied three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and two steals Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.

After hitting double figures in scoring in five of the previous six games, Holiday took a big step back Wednesday while ceding some playing time to a trio of recent acquisitions in Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and Tyler Dorsey. None of the three look to be threats to Holiday's starting role at this point, though a bench move could be in the offing for the 29-year-old after the All-Star break in the event Kyle Anderson (shoulder) is able to return to action.