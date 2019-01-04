Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Not at morning shootaround
Holiday wasn't at morning shootaround Friday, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Traded from the Bulls to the Grizzlies on Thursday, Holiday is en route to Memphis but wasn't at morning shootaround with his new team Friday, making it unlikely that the Washington product will play Friday against Brooklyn. Holiday was averaging a superb 11.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 38 appearance with the Bulls this season and could compete with teammate Garrett Temple for minutes at the shooting guard position.
