Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: One board shy of double-double
Holiday finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Holiday has combined to score 51 points across the last three tilts, reaching double figures in all three games after doing so just three times through his first 14 appearances since the Grizzlies acquired him. Holiday is stepping up with Garrett Temple (shoulder) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) sidelined, and the 29-year-old veteran is certainly capable of producing solid stat lines, especially when he's afforded double-digit shot attempts. Nevertheless, Holiday's fantasy value will likely remain limited to deeper leagues.
