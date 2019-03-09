Holiday had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.

Holiday was listed as probable due to neck soreness, but it didn't stop him providing a fairly well-rounded stat line. Holiday has seen his minutes reduced considerably compared to earlier this season when he was with the Bulls, from 34.9 per game across 38 appearances (all starts) to 27.6 minutes through 29 games (24 starts) with the Grizzlies. Unsurprisingly, the rest of his averages have dipped as well, thus limiting his appeal to deeper leagues.