Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Probable with neck soreness
Holiday is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to neck soreness.
Holiday recently was battling a right knee injury he suffered in Saturday's game over the Mavericks, but it didn't cause him to miss any time and it doesn't appear this neck soreness will either. Expect Holiday to be in the lineup as a starter come Friday.
