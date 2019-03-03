Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Questionable for Sunday
Holiday is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder with right knee soreness.
Holiday suffered a knee injury in Saturday's game and was forced to head to the locker room, however he was able to return. He seems to be dealing with soreness the following day, and his status is in question for Sunday. A final call on his status should be made closer to tip-off.
