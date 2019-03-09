Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Ready to roll
Holiday (neck) has been cleared to play Friday against Utah.
Holiday was probable for Friday's clash with neck soreness, but he's been given the green light and is expected to start. He's been shut out of the scoring column in two of his previous five contests, so he'll aim to get back on track over the weekend.
