Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Scores 10 points in 26 minutes
Holiday had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Holiday continues to hold down the fort as the starting small forward, though his production remains sporadic. Kyle Anderson (shoulder) is set to see another specialist soon, so those relying on Holiday in deeper leagues will want to keep tabs on Anderson's injury status going forward.
