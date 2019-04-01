Holiday turned in nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Holiday had exhibited a hot hand in Saturday's win over the Suns, draining 55.6 percent of his attempts on his way to a 14-point night. However, the shooting struggles that have plagued him throughout most of the season returned Sunday, and his 14.3 percent success rate from three-point range was his lowest over the last six contests. Holiday does retain a hold of the starting small forward job for the moment, but veteran Chandler Parsons is producing more consistently off the bench with minutes in the mid-20s on most nights. Consequently, despite the fact just a handful of games remain in the season, it's conceivable that Holiday's minutes could take a slight hit or the two could swap spots on the depth chart at some point.