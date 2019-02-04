Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Shoots down Knicks from distance
Holiday contributed 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
After a rough start to his tenure with Memphis, Holiday has been strong over the team's past two games while reaching 35 minutes on both occasions. While Holiday would likely be one of many players to benefit from increased usage in the event the Grizzlies move either or both of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley prior to Thursday's trade deadline, the swingman should have a clear path to sizable minutes for at least a couple more games. Starting shooting guard Garrett Temple (shoulder) could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Timberwolves, but Holiday would still be on track to occupy the other starting spot on the wing with Kyle Anderson (shoulder) set to meet with a specialist this week and likely set to miss more time beyond Sunday.
