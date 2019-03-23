Holiday scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds in 43 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Magic.

It's the first time in March he's even scored in double digits, and the 22 points represented his best performance since he dropped 27 against the Heat in late November. Despite his starting role, Holiday simply isn't consistent enough to be a useful fantasy asset in most formats.