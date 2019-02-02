Holiday tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes Friday against Charlotte.

Holiday scored above his season average in a 100-92 loss on the road to the Hornets. He managed to bounce back from a poor outing, as he was held scoreless in his team's previous matchup Wednesday against Minnesota. The Grizzlies are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and will aim to get back on track Sunday against the Knicks.