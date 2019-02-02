Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Solid showing in loss
Holiday tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes Friday against Charlotte.
Holiday scored above his season average in a 100-92 loss on the road to the Hornets. He managed to bounce back from a poor outing, as he was held scoreless in his team's previous matchup Wednesday against Minnesota. The Grizzlies are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and will aim to get back on track Sunday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Team-high 30 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Not at morning shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...