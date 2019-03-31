Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Strong complementary contributions
Holiday poured in 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.
Holiday turned in a rare efficient shooting performance, which led to his third double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The 29-year-old has shot 46.2 percent or better in three of those contests, a potentially positive sign for his outlook over the remaining handful of games this season.
