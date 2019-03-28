Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Swipes five steals in loss
Holiday amassed nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five steals, and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.
Holiday matched his season high in steals while earning significant minutes once again. He has snagged nine steals across the last three contests. Furthermore, despite his inconsistent production in the scoring department, Holiday is a decent option across the last seven regular season games, particularly in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Well-rounded line in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Solid night in loss to Magic•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Plays 26 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Ready to roll•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Probable with neck soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Middling production in loss•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.