Holiday amassed nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five steals, and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday matched his season high in steals while earning significant minutes once again. He has snagged nine steals across the last three contests. Furthermore, despite his inconsistent production in the scoring department, Holiday is a decent option across the last seven regular season games, particularly in deeper leagues.