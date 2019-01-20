Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Team-high 30 minutes in loss
Holiday had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 loss to the Raptors.
Holiday has combined to play 66 minutes over the last two tilts as a starter. With Kyle Anderson (ankle) sidelined for at least another week or so and Dillon Brooks (toe) out for the season, Holiday is likely to continue earning plenty of minutes. Moreover, the next three opponents (Pelicans, Hornets, Kings) are weak defensively, which could afford Holiday some appeal in daily leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Not at morning shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Has four steals in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....