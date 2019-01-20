Holiday had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 loss to the Raptors.

Holiday has combined to play 66 minutes over the last two tilts as a starter. With Kyle Anderson (ankle) sidelined for at least another week or so and Dillon Brooks (toe) out for the season, Holiday is likely to continue earning plenty of minutes. Moreover, the next three opponents (Pelicans, Hornets, Kings) are weak defensively, which could afford Holiday some appeal in daily leagues.