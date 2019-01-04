Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Traded to Grizzlies
Holiday was traded from the Bulls to the Grizzlies in exchange for Wayne Seldon, MarShon Brooks, and two second-round picks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Holiday was dealt in exchange for draft picks from Memphis. He's started every game this season for the Bulls, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 34.9 minutes per game through 38 games. It's unclear what his role will be with Memphis, but his arrival will likely mean less minutes for Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson. Holiday's first opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pacers.
