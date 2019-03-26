Holiday had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.

Holiday produced an efficient offensive showing while filling up the stat sheet and helping his team play the spoiler role to perfection. He has now recorded two takeaways in three of the last four matchups and scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in the one game during the same stretch that's the exception. Moreover, Holiday is averaging 36.5 minutes across these last four tilts.