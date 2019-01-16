Holiday will start Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.

With Kyle Anderson out, Holiday will move into the starting lineup for the first time since joining the Grizzlies via trade from Chicago. He'll likely take over for rookie Jevon Carter, who started Monday's game against Houston, only to give up 36 points to James Harden in the first half. Holiday's minutes have been rather scarce since the trade -- 16.8 MPG -- but he could be set for extended run Wednesday.