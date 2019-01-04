Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Won't play Friday
Holiday (coach's decision) won't make his Memphis debut Friday against the Nets, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
Holiday was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday night, although he won't be ready to take the court with his new team just yet. There's a good chance he'll play for the first time in a Memphis uniform Saturday in San Antonio.
