Winslow said Monday that he's hoping to return to game action sometime during the month of February, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Checking with reporters via Zoom on Monday, Winslow said his recovery from a hip injury suffered during the NBA bubble is going well, but he was set back, from a conditioning standpoint, by an 11-day stay in the league's health and safety protocols. The hope is that the former Duke standout will be able to make his Grizzlies debut sometime within the next few weeks, but it does not appear the team has a specific date in mind. Winslow last played in an NBA game on Jan. 8 of 2020.