Winslow is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Houston due to a sore right quad.

The issue likely isn't anything serious, but the Grizzlies could exercise caution given Winslow's lengthy injury history. The Duke product appeared in both halves of the team's Friday/Saturday back-to-back set in Utah, but he struggled in both contests, combining to total just four points on 2-of-14 shooting across 38 minutes. In 10 appearances since the All-Star break, Winslow is just 2-of-26 from three-point range, while providing only 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.5 minutes per game.