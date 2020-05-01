Winslow (back) noted that he is "pain-free and symptom-free" and plans to "get right back into the swing of things" when the season resumes, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

Winslow was set to return to play right when the season stopped, so it makes sense that he's feeling 100 percent. He was dealt to the Grizzlies Feb. 5 but didn't get an opportunity to suit up for the team.