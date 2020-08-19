Winslow (hip) will not undergo surgery, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Winslow suffered the injury in late July and was quickly deemed out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. There is still not much information regarding the injury, but it adds to the long list of injuries that have plagued Winslow throughout his career. In five seasons, the 24-year-old has appeared in only 241 games and hasn't made more than 68 appearances since his rookie campaign. Still, Winslow remains an intriguing dart throw for the up-and-coming Grizzlies. For his career, Winslow is averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.4 minutes per game. While his shooting has been inconsistent, he's shown promise as a secondary ballhandler and is a strong defender.